'CM Naidu fled Hyderabad fearing vote-for-note case'

Leaders of YSRCP came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against Opposition chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of YSRCP came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against Opposition chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Who is instigating people and betraying their trust? Wasn’t it Chandrababu Naidu who fled Hyderabad, fearing getting caught in ‘vote-for-note’ case though Hyderabad is supposed to be common capital for 10 years?,” taunted YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma. Another party senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana wondered what happened to Naidu-Modi jodi, which promised 15 years’ of Special Category Status to the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vizianagaram, he said it was Naidu, who played politics at the funeral of his brother-in-law Harikrishna.“For YSRC, the State’s interests are above everything. If Telangana extends support to AP’s demand for SCS, we will welcome it. Perhaps you may not want it, but for the State’s future, YSRC will not refuse such support. It is not just Telangana, we will welcome the support of every State for it,” he said.

