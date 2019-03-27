CS lauds bankers for prompt service at SLBC meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) set a target of Rs 1,94,220 annual credit plan for the fiscal 2018-19, but sanctioned loans to a tune of Rs 1,74,220 crore by the end of December, 2018.

In the agriculture sector, the bankers sanctioned Rs 81,632 crore up to December 31 as against the target of Rs 1,02,564 crore.

During the 206th SLBC meeting, organised by Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, SLBC convenor KSD Siva Prasad said they have achieved 89.90 per cent in lending loans to all sectors and 92.93 per cent in agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Punetha lauded the bankers for extending a prompt service to the people.