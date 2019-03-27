Intel DG, two SPs taken off poll duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on complaints against some police officers that they were working in favour of the ruling party, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday night issued orders removing the Intelligence chief and Superintendents of Police of two districts from election duty.

Though the Opposition YSRC lodged several complaints against Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur and some other officers, the ECI did not initiate any action against them.

The axe fell on Director General (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao and SPs of Kadapa and Srikakulam districts Rahul Dev Sharma and Venkata Ratnam respectively. All the three officers were transferred with immediate effect and attached to the Police Headquarters.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The action comes in the wake of complaints by the YSRC against Thakur, Venkateswara Rao and the two IPS officers. The YSRC, in its complaints, alleged that the DGP and Intelligence chief were dancing to the tunes of the government and cited the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case as an example. The YSRC also alleged that the Intelligence chief encouraged defection of other party leaders to the ruling TDP.

Consequent upon the ECI orders, Venkateswara Rao will have to hand over the charge to the senior-most officer in his office and he will not be assigned any election-related work.Similarly, the two SPs have been transferred and they should hand over charge to the officers next in rank.

The complaint against Venkata Ratnam was that his posting as SP of Srikakulam district was contrary to rules as he is a non-cadre IPS officer. Ratnam, who was serving as OSD of Home Minister Chinna Rajappa, was posted as the Srikakulam SP just before the notification for general elections was issued.

Rahul Dev Sharma was posted to Kadapa, which is considered a stronghold of Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in place of Abhishek Mohanty, who had taken over as the SP of the district just three months earlier.