‘Provide all facilities at HC in a week’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha called on AP High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) in Nelapadu on Tuesday to know of the facilities that are being provided to the legal fraternity. He also took stock of the amenities that are yet to be provided to the judges, lawyers and their clients.

On the occasion, CS Punetha directed the officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to develop all infrastructure and other facilities at the High Court within a week.HC Registrar General Venugopal, Secretary (Law) D Venkataramana, CRDA special commissioner V Ram Manohar Rao were present on the occasion.