Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP candidate’s nomination from Kurupam rejected

In a jolt to the TDP before the elections, the nomination of its candidate from ST reserved Kurupam constituency in Vizianagaram district was rejected for submitting false caste certificate.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Poll, Vote, Lok Sabha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a jolt to the TDP before the elections, the nomination of its candidate from ST reserved Kurupam constituency in Vizianagaram district was rejected for submitting false caste certificate. The party nominated Janardhana Thatraj Veera Vara Thodramal as its candidate and also gave the B-Form to him.

During the scrutiny of nominations, BJP candidate Nimmaka Jayaraju raised objections over the caste certificate submitted by Janardhana. Following a case regarding the caste of Janardhana, the High Court had in 2012 ruled that Janardhana is not a ST. Janardhana, however, submitted a ST certificate that he obtained in 2013 along with the nomination. Following this, BJP’s Jayaraju and Congress candidate Nimmaka Simhachalam too raised the objection.

“After inquiry into the objection, and following the court judgement dated August 20, 2012, the nomination of Janardhana was rejected,’’ Kurupam ST constituency returning officer V Visweswara Rao said. The party will now support Janardhana’s mother VT Narasimha Priya, who had filed her nomination as a dummy candidate, district TDP officials said.

Earlier in the day, there were reports about the possibility of rejection of IT minister Nara Lokesh’s nomination from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency as some candidates raised objections over the affidavit filed by him. However, returning officer Mousana Begum said the objections raised over the affidavit were later clarified and the nomination was accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Nomination rejected

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp