VIT-AP University Day: Law school in campus soon, says Chancellor

Former DGP M Malakondaiah also addressed the students on the occasion and said they were the future of the country.

Dr BR Ambedkar University V-C K Ramji addressing the audience at VIT-AP University Day celebrations held in Amaravati on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Andhra Pradesh, celebrated its second University Day amidst students and faculty members at Amaravati on Tuesday. Dr BR Ambedkar University and Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor K Ramji was the chief guest at the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Ramji called upon the students to come up with new ideas and to become ‘techpreneurs’ with start-up companies.

He advised them to utilise their summer vacation and do internships to gain practical and industrial knowledge. The V-C lauded VIT for providing quality education to students and coming up with innovative techniques to make the future generations knowledgeable and competent enough to face global competition.

Former DGP M Malakondaiah also addressed the students on the occasion and said they were the future of the country. He expressed his happiness over the fact that in a short span of time, VIT-AP was able to provide world-class laboratories, library, gymnasium, hostel accommodation, fields and clubs to its students.

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan said that a law school would also be established in the campus soon. At present, we are offering new courses in B. Tech with Artificial Intelligence, B. Tech with Network security and BBA with Business Analytics in collaboration with Arizona State University, he said. VIT-AP & Toonz Animation India (Trivandrum, Kerala) have jointly launched courses on Animation Film-making & Visual Effects(VFX), Animation Film-making Advanced (AFMA), Visual Effects-Advanced (VFXA) and 3D Finishing Programme-3D FP, he added.

Later, the VIT Chancellor launched a chatbot on its website, vitap.ac.in, for the students and parents who have queries regarding the admission process and courses offered.

