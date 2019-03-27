Vivekananda Reddy’s wife moves High Court against SIT probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the way her husband YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case is being investigated, YS Sowbhagya filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday requesting it to declare the action of the Special Investigation Team as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition along with two pleas filed in the court previously, including one filed by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, nephew of Vivekananda Reddy, came up before the bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao. CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel representing the petitioner, told the judges that Sowbhagya is concerned over the way the investigation is going on. Immediately after the murder, it was concluded by the investigating agency that the family members were involved in the murder of the former parliamentarian, which clearly shows that the agencies are arriving at a final conclusion with other motives in view of elections.

The matter was adjourned for March 28. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita had already approached the Election Commission of India seeking an impartial inquiry by investigating agency, which is not under the State government, into the murder.Jagan also submitted a memorandum before Governor ESL Narasimhan making a similar request.