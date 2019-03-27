Home Cities Vijayawada

Vivekananda Reddy’s wife moves High Court against SIT probe

Jagan also submitted a memorandum before Governor ESL Narasimhan making a similar request.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the way her husband YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case is being investigated, YS Sowbhagya filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday requesting it to declare the action of the Special Investigation Team as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition along with two pleas filed in the court previously, including one filed by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, nephew of Vivekananda Reddy, came up before the bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao. CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel representing the petitioner, told the judges that Sowbhagya is concerned over the way the investigation is going on.  Immediately after the murder, it was concluded by the investigating agency that the family members were involved in the murder of the former parliamentarian, which clearly shows that the agencies are arriving at a final conclusion with other motives in view of elections.

The matter was adjourned for March 28. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita had already approached the Election Commission of India seeking an impartial inquiry by investigating agency, which is not under the State government, into the murder.Jagan also submitted a memorandum before Governor ESL Narasimhan making a similar request.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy YS Sowbhagya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp