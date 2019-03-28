Home Cities Vijayawada

Intellectually disabled man beaten to death in Andhra village

The victim could not reply to them properly, fuelling their suspicion of him being a sorcerer.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:04 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old intellectually-disabled person was beaten ruthlessly by unidentified miscreants on suspicion that he practised black magic in Gaddmanugu village of G Kondur mandal on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries in Mylavaram government hospital on Wednesday morning. 

According to the G Kondur police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening near Sattemma Talli Temple. A group of men approached him and asked him what he was doing in the village. The victim could not reply to them properly, fuelling their suspicion of him being a sorcerer. The miscreants then thrashed the man with sticks and stones.

“The accused fled from the scene after the attack. Villagers informed the police about the incident and rushed the injured man to the hospital, where he breathed his last,” said the police. A case under Section 302 of IPC (murder) was registered against the miscreants and investigation into the case is ongoing.

