Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan can’t do anything as CM: Pawan Kalyan

Addressing election rallies in Giddalur, Markapuram, Darsi and Ongole on Wednesday,  he took exception to Jagan calling him ‘Naidu’s partner’ and ‘actor’ instead of mentioning his name.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan targeted YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked people what can a person who failed as an Opposition Leader, do as a Chief Minister of the State. 

Addressing election rallies in Giddalur, Markapuram, Darsi and Ongole on Wednesday,  he took exception to Jagan calling him ‘Naidu’s partner’ and ‘actor’ instead of mentioning his name.  “I never said I was not an actor.

I left that profession for politics, but I am still being called an actor. If so, what should I call Jagan, who spent more than a year in jail -- Jail Bird?” he sought to know. Denying the allegations that Jana Sena reached a secret pact with TDP, Pawan wondered was Jagan not a partner of BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp