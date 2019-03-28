Jagan can’t do anything as CM: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan targeted YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked people what can a person who failed as an Opposition Leader, do as a Chief Minister of the State.

Addressing election rallies in Giddalur, Markapuram, Darsi and Ongole on Wednesday, he took exception to Jagan calling him ‘Naidu’s partner’ and ‘actor’ instead of mentioning his name. “I never said I was not an actor.

I left that profession for politics, but I am still being called an actor. If so, what should I call Jagan, who spent more than a year in jail -- Jail Bird?” he sought to know. Denying the allegations that Jana Sena reached a secret pact with TDP, Pawan wondered was Jagan not a partner of BJP.