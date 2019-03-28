Mock drill at PVP Mall on CBRN emergencies

Home Cities Vijayawada

Published: 28th March 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:29 AM

NDRF team with masks at the mock drill held to create awareness among people about what to do in cases of CBRN emergencies in city on Wednesday I R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials conducted a mock drill at PVP Mall on Wednesday as part of which an awareness session was organised for the public on safety measures to follow during the times of CBRN emergency.

The CBRN emergencies are situations in which Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear threats are present. The awareness programme aimed at enhancing public knowledge about such emergencies and better equipping shopping mall staff to respond to them.

As part of the exercise, a real-time scenario of blast of the Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD) kept at the entrance gate of the mall was created. 

During the hour-long exercise, the NDRF officials showcased their expertise in handling equipments like Teletector, Alcein Monitor, Portable Gamma Spectrometer, GM Survey Meter, Electric/ Personal Dosimeter, Thermo Luminescent Dosi (TLD) Meter, and Beta Gamma counting system, and demonstrated their skills in detection and shielding of radiological sources using the latest radiation detection equipments. 

They then showed the public how transporting, evacuation, decontamination, triage, first aid and shifting of victims for further medical care was to be undertaken in such cases. 
“To handle CBRN emergencies, one needs a specialised skill-set. In fact, even a small CBRN-related event can cause panic among people at public places,” said Love Kumar, the second-in-command of the exercise.

Officials of the State Disaster Management Authority, revenue department, fire, police departments attended the mock drill.

