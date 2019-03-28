Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to recover Rs 156 crore property tax arrears

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With just three days left for the completion of the current financial year, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is yet to recover its tax arrears worth Rs 156 crore. For the year 2018-19, the civic body has collected only Rs 128 crore of tax as against the target of Rs 284.79 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao said that the civic body has been lagging behind in augmenting revenue from Vacant Land Tax (VLT), that accounts to Rs 92.49 crore, Property Tax Rs 37.74 crore; Water Charges Rs 18.65 crore and Sewerage Charges that amount to Rs 7.90 crore.

In all, the municipal corporation has managed to collect a meagre 44.94 per cent of the targeted tax as on March 27, he said. Special focus was laid on augmenting revenue from the VLT as it contributed a lion’s share to the total tax, he added.

When asked why they were unable to augment the taxation, the official said that the officials concerned had initially met the tax defaulters across the city, seeking them to clear their dues and extend support for the city’s development. However, a majority of turned a deaf ear to the VMC’s directions.

Taking note of the issue, special teams sealed the educational institutions and government offices that failed to pay their tax arrears in time. The civic body was criticised for this, he said, adding that special teams will once again coordinate with the bill collectors and regional inspectors to increase the taxation collected.