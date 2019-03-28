Vijayawada's Ajit Singh Nagar residents raise a stink over biomethanation plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Ajit Singh Nagar are up in arms against the commencement of the rejuvenated biomethanation plant in their locality.

Hundreds of families residing in G+3 buildings have complained of a foul smell emanating from the plant set up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

“The rotten garbage is openly dumped in the plant, leading to stink permeating the entire locality. The issue was taken to the notice of local corporator, but to no avail,” said B Raja Rao, a resident of the locality.

In December 2018, the civic body had rejuvenated the existing Biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar and the VMC entrusted the Chennai-based Arumugam Arivu Bio Energy and Sundaram Fab Pvt LTD- Salem with the task of producing electricity out of vegetable and slaughter-house waste generated in the city.

Responding over the issue, Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao said that a trial run was recently conducted at the plant and that is why a foul smell pervaded the surrounding.

However, officials concerned have been directed to to stall the works till the infrastructure at and around the plant was improved and equipped to deal with the smell, he said.