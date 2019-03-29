Kejriwal bats for Chandrababu Naidu for vibrant AP, asks voters to remove Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called upon people of Vijayawada to vote for the TDP and retain Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister. Participating in the election rallies along with Naidu in different parts of Vijayawada on Thursday and also interacting with members of North Indian community in the city, Kejriwal stressed the importance of 2019 elections for the State and the country.

“We need to protect the secular fabric of the country and at the same time ensure development. After bifurcation, there is a need for a leader to make AP a vibrant State and develop it in all aspects. No one is better than Chandrababu Naidu and in last five years, he proved it,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in last five years, the economy of the country was derailed. Demonetisation and GST have destroyed several businesses in the country. Modi Sarkar has instigated differences in the name of community, religion, and region. “If Modi is allowed to return for another five years, the country will not survive. To save India, remove Modi,” he stressed.

Accusing the Modi Sarkar of even manipulating EVMs, Kejriwal described YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Narendra Modi’s man. “You vote for him, then you would be voting for Modi. Don’t do it,” he appealed.

Stating that Naidu is fighting for SCS, while he is fighting for Delhi’s full statehood, AAP chief asked people to give all 25 MP seats to the TDP for making a difference at the Centre and benefit the State.

Chandrababu Naidu at length explained what he did for the State in the last five years and before that how he developed Hyderabad.

He said people trusted him and parted with 35,000 acres of land for the State capital. Pointing out at inter-linking of rivers and Pattiseema project, he said it ensured that Vijayawada will never face drinking water problem. Elaborating on his welfare initiatives for women and youth, he appealed them to vote for the TDP.

At the same time, he lambasted Jagan’s YSRC and cautioned people against that party, which he said is full of criminals. He also continued his criticism of KCR and Narendra Modi.