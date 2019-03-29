Railways to develop three eco-smart stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has taken up the task of developing ‘eco-smart stations’ by achieving environment standards of ‘ISO-14001’, as laid down by Bureau of Indian Standards, for environment management.

As part of it, three railway stations under SCR — Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada — have been selected among the total 36 stations under Indian Railways for upgradation as per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In October 2017, Secunderabad Railway Station became the first railway station to be certified as a ‘Green Railway Station’, and got the ‘Platinum Rating Certification’, the highest rating in this category, from CII-IGBC. It was also ranked 6th out of 75 A1 category stations in the Indian Railways in the third-party audit conducted in 2018 by Quality Council of India (QCI) under the category ‘Cleanliness Standards’.

Kacheguda and Vijayawada railway stations were also certified as ‘Green Railway Stations’ and got a ‘Gold Rating’ from the CII-IGBC in October 2018. The former was ranked 14th out of 75 A1 category stations. Vijayawada railway station was ranked 4th out of 75 A1 category stations. Green Rating is evaluated mainly on the basis of six important parameters viz., sustainable station facility; hygiene and sanitation; energy efficiency; water efficiency; smart green initiative and innovation and development.

All the three stations do good on these parameters as per the environmental standards. They are also in the advanced stage of fulfilling all the requirements, as detailed below, for achieving environment standard ‘ISO-14001’.

Requirements

Maintaining cleanliness at stations

Disposal of solid waste

Pet bottle shredders

Anti-littering activities

Water management

Avoiding defecation along railway tracks

Removal of encroachments

Energy management

Receiving comments/complaints of the public

Greenery and plantation