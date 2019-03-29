Team Amaravati proves its mettle on day-1 of F1H2O practice in Saudi Arabia 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Team Amaravati, representing India and Andhra Pradesh, showcased their talent on the first day of practice on Thursday at the F1H2O World Championship that kick-started at Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The day began with F1H2O and F4 Technical Scrutineering, followed by drivers’ briefing, team registrations and practice.

The race will begin today, followed by F1H2O Rebellion Qualifications. The Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia will take place on March 30. This year, the first race will be hosted at Saudi Arabia, followed by Portugal, France, China, India and Sharjah. Two more venues in between are yet to be confirmed.

In November 2018, the same race was conducted in the waters of River Krishna and it was witnessed by more than two lakh people. Jonas Andersson, the lead driver, and Erik Edin had stood second, putting Amaravati on the global podium. They will now represent India in the aforementioned competition in Saudi. The event was organised by AP Tourism Authority (APTA). India Xtreme Adventure Activities Private Limited, the sporting vertical of Malaxmi Group and the India partner to F1H2O, is geared up to power the race this time too.

“The government of Andhra Pradesh has a vision to boost tourism in the State, and to this effect, we welcomed world-class Formula 1 power boating championship to Amaravati. Both Jonas Andersson and Erik Edin displayed tremendous potential, winning love and admiration of all. This year, we are excited to take the Championship to a whole new level,” said Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary, AP Tourism.

Vijaya Krishnan, APTA CEO said, “After making a significant start in the arena of water sports, we are eagerly looking forward to the come back of F1H2O to Amaravati. AP Tourism Authority has worked tirelessly to make this both, a national, and an international success.”