Don’t believe Nara Lokesh 's promise: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ridiculing IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh for his ‘empty’ assurances, YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urged people of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to give a chance to Jagan.

Campaigning for sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday, she said, “On one side stands Ramakrishna Reddy who is serving selflessly the people of Mangalagiri, and on the other side stands Lokesh - Pappugaru.”

“If you all vote for him, he (Lokesh) says he will ensure development. What happened in the last five years. Why has the minister of three different departments failed to find time to visit Mangalagiri earlier?” she questioned.

Stating that Lokesh was talking utter rubbish, Sharmila said Mangalagiri is still suffering from lack of proper roads and drainage system and most importantly drinking water problem persisted. “Tell him, we will not believe you Pappu,” she told the gathering.

Earlier, interacting with the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital city in the name of land pooling scheme, she said, “The Chief Minister’s position is not just power, but to have the heart to help people.

I can promise you that my brother Jagan will do justice to AP as he feels people are more important. Rajanna Rajyam is not far, as Rajanna’s daughter, I will not let farmers suffer,” she asserted, while accusing Chandrababu Naidu of having the only interests of his son at heart.