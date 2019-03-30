Home Cities Vijayawada

Five arrested in Vijayawada for selling fake Afghan currency

The prime accused, Mareedu Sri Ram, earlier worked in a foreign currency exchange agency in Rajahmundry.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Friday arrested five persons and registered a case of cheating against them for trying to sell old currency notes of Afghanistan, which were no more in circulation.

According to Penamalur police, the five accused — Mareedu Sri Ram, Puvvada Rajesh, Jikala Nagaraju, Pinamaka Purna Chandra Rao and Shaik Irfan — formed a team and came up with the idea of selling old, out of circulation currency notes to make money.

They tried to sell the notes to a person at Tadigadapa Donka Road. Upon finding out what they were up to, CTF officials reached the spot and took them into custody.

“The prime accused, Mareedu Sri Ram, earlier worked in a foreign currency exchange agency in Rajahmundry. He collected Afghan currency which was no longer in circulation and made plans to sell them to unsuspecting people. A case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against the five,” said CTF officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commissioner’s Task Force Vijayawada Afghan currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp