Five arrested in Vijayawada for selling fake Afghan currency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Friday arrested five persons and registered a case of cheating against them for trying to sell old currency notes of Afghanistan, which were no more in circulation.

According to Penamalur police, the five accused — Mareedu Sri Ram, Puvvada Rajesh, Jikala Nagaraju, Pinamaka Purna Chandra Rao and Shaik Irfan — formed a team and came up with the idea of selling old, out of circulation currency notes to make money.

They tried to sell the notes to a person at Tadigadapa Donka Road. Upon finding out what they were up to, CTF officials reached the spot and took them into custody.

“The prime accused, Mareedu Sri Ram, earlier worked in a foreign currency exchange agency in Rajahmundry. He collected Afghan currency which was no longer in circulation and made plans to sell them to unsuspecting people. A case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against the five,” said CTF officials.