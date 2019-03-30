Home Cities Vijayawada

Do not reveal progress of investigation in YSRC leader YS Vivekananda murder: HC tells state government

Order was issued on petition filed by YS Sowbhagya, widow of the slain leader, seeking a CBI enquiry into the case and declaring the actions of the State police as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government not to reveal progress of the investigation into the murder of former MP and YSRC leader YS Vivekananda Reddy and also ordered political parties not to take advantage of the situation by speaking about the case. 

A division bench, comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao, heard arguments presented by the Advocate General on behalf of the State government and senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy representing the petitioner. 

Mohan Reddy submitted that his client was demanding enquiry by the CBI only to ensure a fair and impartial investigation as the bereaved family’s confidence in the special investigation team was shaken. He alleged that the party in power was trying to take advantage of the situation by using the police machinery.

Immediately after the murder, a press meet was held by the Chief Minister and it was insinuated that some family member was involved in Vivekananda’s murder, he recalled, adding that subsequently, the superintendent of police, Kadapa, had pretty much said the same.

“It was almost concluded by the investigating agency that family members were involved in the murder even before the investigation was complete,” he said, and insisted that the demand was for an impartial inquiry in the interests of justice. 

Refuting his arguments, the Advocate General clarified that the SP had conducted the press meet to ensure law and order and as he felt it was necessary in view of the allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast and also because people were curious to know about the case. The bench then interjected, asking what was the need for the SP to disclose so much information as his duty was to investigate, not answer all the questions swirling around.

To which, the AG informed the bench that the SIT constituted by the DGP was investigating the case. It is also a matter of concern if distrust is sought to be created over the investigative process, he said. Further, he argued that the petition was filed on the basis of suspicions and alleged that the pleas were filed only to gain political mileage. The State government will file a counter affidavit on the matter on April 15.

