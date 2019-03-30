I gained 25 years of political experience after spending just 14-months with Chandrababu Naidu: Kesineni Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saying that his 14-month-long association with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during the latter’s ‘padayatra’ in 2013 gave him 25 years of political experience, Vijayawada sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas, also known as Nani, maintained that he has resolved several problems of the public and been working since the day he was declared an MP candidate.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ event organised here on Friday, Nani explained about various development activities taken up in the city as well as in the other areas that comes under the constituency during the last five years.

Highlighting the services of Tata Trusts, he said the organisation has extended its services to 260 villages and set up its office in the city, the only one out of Mumbai so far. It is also building a cancer hospital at Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

Referring to the development of Gannavaram airport, he said there was a time when Kankipadu bus stand looked better than the airport. “Now, it has developed so much that 70-80 flights are operated here every day.”

He exuded confidence that his party would bag 150 MLA and 22 MP seats in the elections and retain power in the State, and observed that people would not encourage those lodged in jails.