Chandrababu Naidu unveils schemes for next five years

VIJAYAWADA: With less than two weeks left for elections on April 11, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu sharpened his attack on YSRC leader Jagan Mohan Reddy and warned people that they would face severe hardship if they voted for the opposition party. “In collusion with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Jagan will pledge the interests of the State to Telangana,” Naidu warned.

“Out of frustration and jealous of capital city Amaravati, irrigation projects like Polavaram project and other developmental activities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hatched a conspiracy to obstruct the State progress. To realise his agenda he found a ‘vassal’ in Jagan Mohan Reddy and if you vote for such parties, you will have to suffer a lot. Do we need such people?’’

Naidu asked while addressing public meetings in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts on Friday.

Alleging that the YSRC chief remained noncommittal on continuing development of Amaravati, Naidu said the opposition party leaders were running amok without power and people should realise what kind of things they would resort to if they were voted to power, he said.

“Rowdies and goons will roam villages, encroach your lands and even police will not be in a position to receive complaints from you in case these anti social elements are given any opportunity to rule the State,” he remarked.