YSRC banks on anti-incumbency to defeat TDP in Gannavaram

The Opposition party is banking on the anti-incumbency factor, while the ruling party is taking up the ‘local and non-local’ issue.

TDP’s Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and YSRC’s Yarlagadda Venkata Rao. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP’s Vallabhanenni Vamsi, Gannavaram sitting MLA, may not find it easy to retain his seat in the ensuing elections. It is expected that he may face a tough contest from the YSRC’s Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who is in the election fray for the first time.

At present, the constituency has 2,57,297 voters, 26,663 more than it was in 2014. Though it is not as large as compared to other segments in the district, but it is densely populated.

Basically an agrarian economy, the area is now seeing a rise in the service sector leading to a boom in its real estate; expansion of the city airport has also proved a contributing factor. 

“The IT park in Gannavaram came into existence long ago, but the companies started to come in only in the last few years. This is not only helping us in the education sector, but we are able to find jobs and internships in our hometown itself. The allegations of corruption committed by party leaders is common these days,” said R Pradeep, a call centre employee at Gannavaram IT park.

However, the houses for the poor that were promised in the last elections are yet to be completely realised. 

Similarly, extension of roads, laying of CC roads, provision of uninterrupted drinking water facility and establishment of a government general hospital in the area, works on the drainage system are some of the other unkept promises. 

P Shankaraiah, a 57-year-old farmer of Kesarapalli village said, “There was a scarcity for water for both drinking and agriculture use. After the construction of Pattiseema, we are able to grow crops thrice a year. A farmer can now grow 45 bags of rice in an acre of land. The officials have assured to provide drinking water to every household with direct connections.”

Since 2009, the TDP has not suffered defeat in the constituency and Vamsi is optimistic of retaining the MLA seat. “We have kept our promises made in 2014. Over 70 per cent of the new roads have been laid and works for the rest are underway. Through Pattiseema, we have brought water to Gannavaram, because of which all the farmers are now having good crops. 

However, works for the hospital, drainage system, issuing pattas to the housing scheme beneficiaries are still pending, and will be completed soon. Winning or losing doesn’t matter to me. All I want is to give the constituency a facelift,” Vallabhaneni Vamsi told TNIE.

On the corruption allegations and his involvement in illegal sand mining, Vamsi said, “Being in politics, there will always be allegations, threats and many more. Everyone knows what I have done. My deeds speak for themselves.”

On the other hand, Venkata Rao, an NRI who was based in the USA, expressed confidence of bagging the MLA seat with the support of former MLA DV Balavarthana Rao. 

After his return, he conducted an extensive tour of the constituency and interacted with people to know their problems. 

He does not see Vamsi as a competitor, as, he said, the TDP leader has a bad name in the segment.  
“This time he will lose. People no longer support him. He failed to address their problems and was involved in illegal sand mining,” he said.

 

