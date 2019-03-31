Home Cities Vijayawada

47 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation school students qualify in NMMS test

Nagalingeshwara Rao stated as many as 47 students from schools owned by the civic body cleared the exam conducted for the students of government schools.

Published: 31st March 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

School students

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A Class VIII student of a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) school has achieved third-rank in the State in the national level eligibility test to secure a scholarship under National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS), said VMC Deputy Education Officer (DyEO) M Nagalingeshwara Rao. 

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Rao stated as many as 47 students from schools owned by the civic body cleared the exam conducted for the students of government schools.

Among them, V Lakshmi Sai Midhuna of BSRK Municipal Corporation High School stood top in the Krishna district and third in the State with a score of 133.

Of the 47 students, 28 underwent ‘advanced foundation course’ at CVR Municipal Corporation High School. The official said all those who cleared the test would receive Rs 12,000 per year for the next four years as scholarships. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMMS test Vijayawada Municipal Corporation school Vijayawada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp