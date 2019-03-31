47 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation school students qualify in NMMS test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Class VIII student of a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) school has achieved third-rank in the State in the national level eligibility test to secure a scholarship under National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS), said VMC Deputy Education Officer (DyEO) M Nagalingeshwara Rao.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Rao stated as many as 47 students from schools owned by the civic body cleared the exam conducted for the students of government schools.

Among them, V Lakshmi Sai Midhuna of BSRK Municipal Corporation High School stood top in the Krishna district and third in the State with a score of 133.

Of the 47 students, 28 underwent ‘advanced foundation course’ at CVR Municipal Corporation High School. The official said all those who cleared the test would receive Rs 12,000 per year for the next four years as scholarships.