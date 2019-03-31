CPM candidate Ch Babu Rao vows to develop Vijayawada Central

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM candidate Ch Babu Rao has promised to develop Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency as a model one if he is elected. Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised here on Saturday, Babu Rao said that even a decade after its formation, the central constituency has been lagging behind on all fronts.

Highlighting the failure of Congress and TDP governments in developing infrastructure in the constituency, he said a flyover at Gunadala is a long pending demand of people.

There is also delay in construction of Rail Over Bridge (ROBs) at Madhura Nagar railway station and Vambay Colony and doubling of Ajith Singh Nagar flyover.

Babu Rao said he would give top priority to development of a dump yard at Ajith Singh Nagar for scientific disposal of garbage, renovation of bridges on irrigation canals in the city and establishment of cardiology block in New Government General Hospital if he was elected as an MLA.

The CPM candidate said he would set up people’s committees at division level to solve problems of residents and develop basic amenities after eliciting the views of locals. Babu Rao appealed to people to give their mandate to a candidate with a vision for development of the city and not to those involved in scandals.