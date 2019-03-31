Karakatta road to be widened at Rs 538 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to provide better road connectivity to the capital, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has launched road widening works of the river bund road (Karakatta) in Undavalli. The road expansion is expected to bring down the number of accidents in the area.

Vehicles plying the road increased exponentially after the development of Amaravati gained pace. With the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence and the ‘Praja Vedika’ (public cell), the number of vehicles shot up further.

Even though an alternative route via Undavalli, which is much wider, is available, many choose to use the bund road as it cuts down the distance for those traveling from Vijayawada.

As a result, the area has become an accident-prone area due to the single lane road, which is less than 20-feet wide. To address this issue, the ADCL has decided to turn it into a four-lane road.

“To improve connectivity and bring down the number of accidents, we will make the Karakatta road to a four-lane one. It will be done in two phases. In the first, it will be widened for about 7-8 km from the Sitarampuram Hill Junction to near Mantena Satyanarayanaraju Ashram,” a senior official told TNIE. In the second phase, it will be connected to the Seed Access Road.

The entire cost is estimated at Rs 538 crore. The official further explained that the contractor was identified and ground works were underway. A retaining wall would be built on either side of the road and the project is expected to be ready in 18 months.