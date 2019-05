By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The students of Narayana Educational Institutions excelled in the JEE Mains 2019 results that were announced on Monday. In the All India Open category, Narayana students achieved 5, 7 and 8 ranks. In all categories, students secured nine ranks in top 20.

While Karthikeya secured All India 5th rank, Sai Kiran secured All India 7th rank and K Viswanath secured All India 8th rank.