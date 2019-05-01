Three held for transporting gold and hawala money in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Task Force sleuths arrested three persons for illegally transporting gold, silver and hawala money through a parcel and courier service here on Tuesday.

Acting on a reliable information, a team of police personnel led by Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) KV Srinivas Rao raided Marudhar Express Parcel and Courier Services at Matham Street, One Town. The arrested were identified as Deva Narayan Singh (44), Paramar Pradeep Singh (30) and Yoginath Swamy (19), all residents of One Town. Police have recovered 1.77 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 57,17,100, 40 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh, Rs 15.12 lakh hawala money and three mobile phones from the trio. The accused colluded with Sanjay Jain and have been transporting unaccounted gold and silver from Mumbai to Vijayawada.

Disclosing the details to the media, Srinivas Rao said that the accused have been illegally transporting valuables without carrying any bills to Mumbai through Marudhar Express Parcel and Courier Services operated by Sanjay Jain.

In Vijayawada, Deva Narayan has been operating Marudhar Express Parcel Service at One Town. Using this parcel service, the three accused have been transporting gold, silver and hawala cash to Vijayawada from Mumbai and Vijayawada to Mumbai, the ADCP said. Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao lauded the efforts of Srinivas Rao and his team for their efforts.

Cops promise to keep tip-off from citizens confidential

Srinivas Rao called upon the public to inform police if they came across such illegal activities by contacting police control room:0866 2579999 and 2576956/dial 100. Public can also lodge a complaint through Fourth Lion mobile application or on WhatsApp number:7328909090. He promised to keep information received from citizens confidential.