Home Cities Vijayawada

Three held for transporting gold and hawala money in Vijayawada

Gold worth Rs 57.17 lakhs was recovered with Rs 15.12 lakhs hawala money by Task Force officials.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao checks out seized gold and silver ornaments and hawala money in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao checks out seized gold and silver ornaments and hawala money in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Task Force sleuths arrested three persons for illegally transporting gold, silver and hawala money through a parcel and courier service here on Tuesday. 

Acting on a reliable information, a team of police personnel led by Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) KV Srinivas Rao raided Marudhar Express Parcel and Courier Services at Matham Street, One Town. The arrested were identified as Deva Narayan Singh (44), Paramar Pradeep Singh (30) and Yoginath Swamy (19), all residents of One Town. Police have recovered 1.77 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 57,17,100, 40 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh, Rs 15.12 lakh hawala money and three mobile phones from the trio. The accused colluded with Sanjay Jain and have been transporting unaccounted gold and silver from Mumbai to Vijayawada.

Disclosing the details to the media, Srinivas Rao said that the accused have been illegally transporting valuables without carrying any bills to Mumbai through Marudhar Express Parcel and Courier Services operated by Sanjay Jain. 

In Vijayawada, Deva Narayan has been operating Marudhar Express Parcel Service at One Town. Using this parcel service, the three accused have been transporting gold, silver and hawala cash to Vijayawada from Mumbai and Vijayawada to Mumbai, the ADCP said. Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao lauded the efforts of Srinivas Rao and his team for their efforts.

Cops promise to keep tip-off from citizens confidential

Srinivas Rao called upon the public to inform police if they came across such illegal activities by contacting police control room:0866 2579999 and 2576956/dial 100. Public can also lodge a complaint through Fourth Lion mobile application or on WhatsApp number:7328909090. He promised to keep information received from citizens confidential.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada hawala money Vijayawada gold transporting Vijayawada crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp