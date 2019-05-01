Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s summer sports camp begins

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is offering coaching for swimming, shuttle badminton and table tennis under its annual summer coaching camp, VMC sports officer Shekhar has said.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is offering coaching for swimming, shuttle badminton and table tennis under its annual summer coaching camp, VMC sports officer Shekhar has said.
Swimming classes will be conducted from 7 am to 9 am at Gandhi Nagar, Gurunanak Colony and KL Rao Park from April 30 to May 31. Interested students will have to pay Rs 600 per sport.

Recently, VMC had also started summer coaching for 10 other sports along with painting, drawing, music and art. In addition to this, the 17th Global Chess Academy Summer Chess Coaching Camp was also inaugurated on Tuesday. The camp will be held for two months under which each batch will be trained for 20 days. 

Each batch will begin with a gap of five days. The summer camp will conclude on June 15. Students can also enrol in other intensive and long-term classes to prepare themselves for national, Asian, Commonwealth and International tournaments and Chess Olympiad championships,” said chief coach Sk Khasim.

There is also some good news for the volleyball players as volleyball coaching for girls and boys has already begun at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science. It was inaugurated by SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC summer camp Vijayawada summer camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp