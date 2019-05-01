Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s summer sports camp begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is offering coaching for swimming, shuttle badminton and table tennis under its annual summer coaching camp, VMC sports officer Shekhar has said.

Swimming classes will be conducted from 7 am to 9 am at Gandhi Nagar, Gurunanak Colony and KL Rao Park from April 30 to May 31. Interested students will have to pay Rs 600 per sport.

Recently, VMC had also started summer coaching for 10 other sports along with painting, drawing, music and art. In addition to this, the 17th Global Chess Academy Summer Chess Coaching Camp was also inaugurated on Tuesday. The camp will be held for two months under which each batch will be trained for 20 days.

Each batch will begin with a gap of five days. The summer camp will conclude on June 15. Students can also enrol in other intensive and long-term classes to prepare themselves for national, Asian, Commonwealth and International tournaments and Chess Olympiad championships,” said chief coach Sk Khasim.

There is also some good news for the volleyball players as volleyball coaching for girls and boys has already begun at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science. It was inaugurated by SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary.