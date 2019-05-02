Chief Secretary can’t order probe without informing CM: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has once again expressed his displeasure over the functioning style of Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and felt that the latter is overreacting in some issues.

While referring to the controversy surrounding transportation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) gold, the Chief Minister took strong exception to the CS constituting a committee to inquire into the issue without his knowledge.

It is mentioned here that the static surveillance team of the Election Commission of India had seized the gold on April 17, a day before the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu. It was alleged that proper procedure was not followed in the transportation of 1,381 kg of gold belonging to the TTD.

“When there is an elected government in the State, how can the Chief Secretary appoint a committee without informing the Chief Minister? After inquiring into the matter without my knowledge and faulting the TTD Executive Officer though he had done nothing wrong, the officials sent the committee report to me for ratification. Should I sign it blindly?’’ the Chief Minister demanded to know.

“After conducting an inquiry without informing me, they sent the report seeking my comments. What is the mistake of the TTD EO in this episode? Opposition parties seeking comments is normal. But by faulting your junior officer despite there being nothing wrong on his part, what message (Chief Secretary) are you intending to give? Will you teach me lessons on governance? I know it very well and no one can match me in terms of vision and execution,’’ Naidu said while speaking to mediapersons in the Grievance Hall at Undavalli on Wednesday.

Naidu also took a dig at the reported statements of the Chief Secretary that it is better to close AP State Fibernet Limited than running it in losses.“Of course, the CS may have the power to hold review on the project, but how can he make such comments? APSFL is a model project in the nation and we are planning to bring it into profits, instead of shutting it down. He is not supposed to make such comments. He has 40 years of service and I have to comment on his past track record. He is only a CS and should coordinate with the CM and the Election Commission. Even today, he has to brief me,” he said.He said he will also seek an explanation from the Chief Secretary over describing him as a “powerless CM”.

No aspiration to become PM, says Naidu

Speaking on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s comments that Chandrababu Naidu has capabilities to become the Prime Minister, the TDP supremo maintained that he has no such aspirations. “I don’t have any such aspirations. Leaders of all the non-BJP parties will discuss and pick the best candidate for PM post after holding discussions once the results are out,’’ Naidu said with a smile on his face. “We categorically stated our stand on selection of our PM candidate before elections and we are committed to the same now,’’ he asserted. Naidu said that political parties, despite opposing the BJP, were contesting individually in various States out of political compulsions. “But, all the non-BJP parties will join hands after polls. It’s a democratic compulsion,” he observed.