Home Cities Vijayawada

Engineering student hangs himself at Kesarapalli

A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house at Kesarapalli village in Krishna district on Tuesday night.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

hangs hanged himself

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house at Kesarapalli village in Krishna district on Tuesday night.

According to Gannavaram police, Veerla Kaushik (22) was pursuing engineering course in KL University. He met with an accident on BRTS road in Vijayawada a few months ago. Kaushik who received a head injury in the incident, had reportedly developed suicidal tendencies.

After attending the court trial pertaining to the road accident, he returned home and committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his bedroom.

He  left no suicide note. It is learnt that he resorted to the extreme step after being scolded by his father for his abnormal behaviour. A case of suspicious death was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kesarapalli student suicide Engineering student Engineering student suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp