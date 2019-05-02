Engineering student hangs himself at Kesarapalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house at Kesarapalli village in Krishna district on Tuesday night.

According to Gannavaram police, Veerla Kaushik (22) was pursuing engineering course in KL University. He met with an accident on BRTS road in Vijayawada a few months ago. Kaushik who received a head injury in the incident, had reportedly developed suicidal tendencies.

After attending the court trial pertaining to the road accident, he returned home and committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his bedroom.

He left no suicide note. It is learnt that he resorted to the extreme step after being scolded by his father for his abnormal behaviour. A case of suspicious death was registered.