Home Cities Vijayawada

Immunisation begins at AIIMS, Mangalagiri

A specialised team of doctors and nursing officers are dedicated to provide the immunisation service.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, started immunisation service for children and adults at its outpatient department on Wednesday. Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director, and Dr Rakesh Kakkar, Medical Superintendent, were present at the launch of the service to mark the World Immunisation Week, which concluded at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Children can avail of the service every Wednesday at the hospital from 9 am to 1 pm. Adults can go there for vaccination on all working days. Routine vaccines such as BCG, OPV, IPV, Pentavalent, Rotavirus, MR, dT, DPT, Hepatitis B and Vitamin A will be given to children free of cost.

A specialised team of doctors and nursing officers are dedicated to provide the immunisation service. An ice-lined refrigerator, a deep freezer and vaccines were procured for AIIMS Mangalagiri from the District Immunisation Office (DIO),  Guntur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp