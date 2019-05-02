Immunisation begins at AIIMS, Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, started immunisation service for children and adults at its outpatient department on Wednesday. Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director, and Dr Rakesh Kakkar, Medical Superintendent, were present at the launch of the service to mark the World Immunisation Week, which concluded at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Children can avail of the service every Wednesday at the hospital from 9 am to 1 pm. Adults can go there for vaccination on all working days. Routine vaccines such as BCG, OPV, IPV, Pentavalent, Rotavirus, MR, dT, DPT, Hepatitis B and Vitamin A will be given to children free of cost.

A specialised team of doctors and nursing officers are dedicated to provide the immunisation service. An ice-lined refrigerator, a deep freezer and vaccines were procured for AIIMS Mangalagiri from the District Immunisation Office (DIO), Guntur.