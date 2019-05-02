Home Cities Vijayawada

Legal Metrology sleuths raid gold shops in State

Violation of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance by jewellers found

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on jewellery showrooms in the State on Wednesday following complaints that some of them were indulging in malpractices. The Legal Metrology teams raided Lalithaa Jewellery showrooms in Vizag, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Damodar, Controller of Legal Metrology Department, said that they found that Lalithaa Jewellery was violating Section 2 of the Advertisements Act.“We found gross violation of BUDS (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme) Ordinance promulgated by the of the Government of India in February. The jewellers are trying to outsmart the law by luring customers with the offer of free first and last installments. The continuation of the banned schemes by jewellery showrooms is a punishable offence,” Damodar said.

It was also found that jewels were being sold without issuing proper receipts at some of Lalithaa Jewellery shops. Other major jewellery shops like Vaibhav Jewellers in Eluru, Kalyan Jewellers in Kurnool  and Jos Alukkas in Nellore were also raided. Notices were issued to the managements of jewellery showrooms in the State for resorting to malpractices

“We want to create an awareness among people that the depositors may also face legal action if they join the unregulated deposit schemes of jewellers,” Damodar said.

