Penamaluru police biased, alleges MLA

Responding to the MLA’s complaint, Tirumala Rao promised to take action against the CI and other police personnel if they were found guilty.

VIJAYAWADA: Levelling allegations that Penamaluru Circle Inspector and other personnel of the police station colluded with YSRC leaders during the election and helped them in all possible ways, MLA Bode Prasad lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Prasad alleged that CI V Peddiraju and other police personnel were harassing TDP workers on the pretext of enforcing Model Code of Conduct. No action was taken against the YSRC activists though complaints were lodged against them by the TDP, he said.

