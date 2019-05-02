Home Cities Vijayawada

Somireddy seeks reason for officials skipping meet

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:38 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that officials have failed to turn up for the review meeting called by him on Tuesday fearing action by the Election Commission, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Wednesday said that based on the reply given by the officials, he will take up the matter with the Election Commission. He also warned that he will launch a legal battle, if necessary.

Speaking to mediapersons , Somireddy informed that he has written a letter to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar seeking to know whether any restrictions were imposed by the Election Commission of India or the Chief Electoral Officer for not conducting such briefings during natural calamities.

“As I am accountable to the public, I want you to inform me the same so that I can take up the issue with the CEO or ECI,” Somireddy mentioned in the letter.

In the letter, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said it is unfortunate that the officials did not inform him the reasons for not attending the briefing on Tuesday though a note was given one week in advance.

