Vijayawada: Two killed, four injured as car hits roadside tree

Published: 02nd May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were killed and four others of family injured when a car hit a roadside tree at Jupudi village on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Yalamanchili Sreedhar (50) and Madala Padmini Kumari (55).
According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the mishap occurred while six members of a family from Thotlavalluru in Krishna district were returning home after visiting a temple in Kodad of Telangana.

While overtaking a lorry, Sreedhar, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle hit the roadside tree. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case was registered.

A pall of gloom descended on Thotlavalluru following the death of two members of a family in the car mishap.

