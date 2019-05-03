28,000 to take Group-2 examination state civil services exam on May 5 in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz said 28,884 candidates were expected to write the APPSC Group-2 screening examination, scheduled on May 5, in Krishna district. The APSRTC would be arranging additional bus services from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to various examination centres.

In a review meeting with district officials on Thursday, the officials were asked to put in place all arrangements, including drinking water, furniture and electricity, at the centres by May 4.

The collector said 26 liaison officers, 56 assistant liaison officers and 55 chief superintendents would be monitoring the proceedings on the exam day.

Imtiaz further noted that the candidates would be required to produce before the authorities an original ID proof–passport, PAN card, Aadhaar or voter ID–along with their hall ticket. “The examination would be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The candidates are advised to reach their respective centres by 9.30,” he added.