‘Cosmetic covers’ to save king of fruits from pests near Vijayawada

The move is expected to increase productivity by 20 per cent as ryots got 6 lakh of them at 70 per cent subsidy.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra mango price ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The horticulture department has introduced a novel initiative in mango cultivation. As part of the pilot project, the fruit grown this year in Krishna district was wrapped with cosmetic covers to ensure its improved growth and to keep it protected from pests, insects and birds. Authorities, who claim to have received good response from the farmers, said over six lakh such covers were used for mangoes grown in 1,000 hectares in the district. Krishna produces mangoes in 68,000 hectares every season. 

Each cosmetic cover costs around Rs 2 and the farmers, who were given the products at 70 per cent subsidy, ended up paying a meagre 60 paise for each of them. So, the farmer who grew 100 mangoes in a tree had to spend only Rs 6 on products. All that one needs to do to ensure his crops remain pest-free is to tie his produce with these wrappers when they are the size of a lemon, and keep it like that till the harvesting stage. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dayakar Babu, Assistant Director of Horticulture department, said, “This year, we tried this initiative with distribution of 6 lakh covers and received amazing results. There are many benefits that comes with this; they protect the fruits from pesticides, as the fruits stay safe from pests inside the cover. Also during heavy wind conditions, as the cover is tied to the branch the fruits do. “The fruit also stays longer in the tree, firm without much damage. From next year, we will implement this initiative in a larger extent," he explained.

However, there is a flip side to using these cosmetic covers. The technic best serves short trees where the yield is within arms length. For tall trees with fruits on the high branches, tying covers might be not very easy.  The officials added they would find another solution  for such trees, too, by the next season.

