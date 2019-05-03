Guinness record-holder in cricket from Vijayawada behind bars for impersonating MSK Prasad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a complaint lodged by BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, Machavaram police on Thursday arrested a person near Gannavaram Airport and recovered Rs 1.8 lakh and a motorcycle from him.

Disclosing the details to the media here, ACP Central Y Ankineedu Prasad said, “During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that B Nagaraju hails from Yavvaripeta in Polaki mandal of Srikakulam district and is residing at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. He completed MBA and aspired to become a cricketer. He participated in various levels, including South Zone (2011) and Central Zone (2013).”

In 2014, Nagaraju represented the State in Ranji Trophy and entered into Guinness World Records for playing cricket non-stop for 82 hours. This unique record brought him many sponsorships. However, Nagaraju used his fame to dupe people in order to lead a luxury lifestyle. In this process, he duped one N Venugopal on the pretext of establishing a cricket academy in the name of MS Dhoni and collected Rs 22,300 from him. Venugopal filed a case against Nagaraju with Visakhapatnam III Town police and subsequently the latter was arrested.

On another occasion, Nagaraju was arrested by the same police station for collecting Rs 60 lakh from Care Hospitals by posing as personal assistant of minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. In 2019, Nagaraju duped a person promising T 20 tickets and collected Rs 20,000 from him. PM Palem arrested him in connection with the case. After coming out on bail, Nagaraju met MSK Prasad during a prize distribution ceremony and practised his voice modulation. He mentioned Prasad’s name on Truecaller app and collected money from several industrialists.

Recently, he duped Murali, Hyderabad-based mobile store managing director and collected Rs 2.88 lakh stating that he was representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Nagaraju also collected Rs 3.8 lakh from a businessman in Ramakrishna Housing Society, Vijayawada.

Shot to fame

In 2014, Nagaraju represented the State in Ranji Trophy and entered into Guinness World Records for playing cricket non-stop for 82 hours. This unique record brought him many sponsorships