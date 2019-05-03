Home Cities Vijayawada

Guinness record-holder in cricket from Vijayawada behind bars for impersonating MSK Prasad

The police said that B Nagaraju duped several industrialists in order to lead a luxurious life.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

B Nagaraju in police custody

B Nagaraju in police custody | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a complaint lodged by BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, Machavaram police on Thursday arrested a person near Gannavaram Airport and recovered Rs 1.8 lakh and a motorcycle from him. 

Disclosing the details to the media here, ACP Central Y Ankineedu Prasad said, “During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that B Nagaraju hails from Yavvaripeta in Polaki mandal of Srikakulam district and is residing at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. He completed MBA and aspired to become a cricketer. He participated in various levels, including South Zone (2011) and Central Zone (2013).” 

In 2014, Nagaraju represented the State in Ranji Trophy and entered into Guinness World Records for playing cricket non-stop for 82 hours. This unique record brought him many sponsorships. However, Nagaraju used his fame to dupe people in order to lead a luxury lifestyle.  In this process, he duped one N Venugopal on the pretext of establishing a cricket academy in the name of MS Dhoni and collected Rs 22,300 from him.  Venugopal filed a case against Nagaraju with Visakhapatnam III Town police and subsequently the latter was arrested. 

On another occasion, Nagaraju was arrested by the same police station for collecting Rs 60 lakh from Care Hospitals by posing as personal assistant of minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. In 2019, Nagaraju duped a person promising T 20 tickets and collected Rs 20,000 from him. PM Palem arrested him in connection with the case. After coming out on bail, Nagaraju met MSK Prasad during a prize distribution ceremony and practised his voice modulation. He mentioned Prasad’s name on Truecaller app and collected money from several industrialists.

Recently, he duped Murali, Hyderabad-based mobile store managing director and collected Rs 2.88 lakh stating that he was representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Nagaraju also collected Rs 3.8 lakh from a businessman in Ramakrishna Housing Society, Vijayawada.

Shot to fame

In 2014, Nagaraju represented the State in Ranji Trophy and entered into Guinness World Records for playing cricket non-stop for 82 hours. This unique record brought him many sponsorships

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada police MSK Prasad MSK prasad impersonator Guiness record holder arrested Ranji Trophy player arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp