Limca Book gives award to Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati

The CCVA had published an international multilingual anthology of 948 poems by poets from 67 countries.

CCVA CEO E Sivanagi Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) has received an award by the Limca Book of Records for publishing an international multilingual anthology of 948 poems by poets from 67 countries.

The CCVA had organised an international multilingual poets’ meet, ‘Amaravati Poetic Prism 2017’, in the month of November in which 120 poets from different parts of India, and also abroad had taken part. K Dhanunjay Reddy, Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation, presented the certificate to the culture centre.

He said, “I am very happy to be associated with the Limca Book of Records’ Certificate Receiving ceremony of CCVA. I assure that the APTDC will continue its participation in such activities.”

