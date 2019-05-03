Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials and NGOs take part in canal cleaning drive in Vijayawada

District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Municipal Commissioner Rama Rao took part in the 'Nenu Saitham Krishnamma Suddhi Sevalo.'

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:40 AM

Volunteers engaged in an awareness programme as part of the canal cleanliness drive in Vijayawada on Thursday

Volunteers engaged in an awareness programme as part of the canal cleanliness drive in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city on Thursday witnessed a massive river and canal cleaning campaign, ‘Nenu Saitham Krishnamma Suddhi Sevalo’. NGOs, volunteers and officials from government departments who took part in it cleaned 15 identified locations from where  Bandar, Eluru, Ryves and Krishna East canals passed. 

The two-day drive, in which District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Municipal Commissioner Rama Rao also took part, was flagged off at Sai Public School in Ramalingeswara Nagar.   

Addressing the gathering, the district collector said the move was the need of the hour as Krishna river supplied irrigation water to 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land quenched thirst of 40 lakh people. “Over the years, Vijayawada has grown in terms of population, commercial spaces, etc. Due to the lack of awareness, sewage, plastics and animal waste are being released into the canal, affecting the water quality. As many as 25 lakh people in 450 panchayats are dependent on Bandar, Ryves and Eluru canals that pass through the city.”   

On Thursday, the teams, led by Imtiaz, cleaned Bandar Canal near Screw Bridge (where the collector himself operated a proclainer to dump waste into a lorry), and places near Bandar Lakulu Centre, Raghavayya Park, Rivas Alankar Bridge, Eluru Lakulu, Alluri Seetharama Raju Bridge and Ramalingeswara Nagar among others.

He urged residents living near canal bunds and those running petty businesses to not dump waste in the canals. “Sign boards and CC cameras would be set up to monitor the the canals and take action against those responsible for the indiscriminate dumping.”

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said clean river was a requisite for public health, and they also improve the aesthetics of a surrounding.  Joint Collector (JC) Kritika Shukla, JC-2 Babu Rao, Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad, and other district officials were also present.

TAGS
Nenu Saitham Krishnamma Suddhi Sevalo Vijayawada canal cleaning drive

