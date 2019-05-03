Seminar on RERA Act, GST for realtors and builders held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The regional branch of Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (IICAI), in association with the State chapter of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), organised an awaression session on RERA Act and Goods and Service Tax (GST) for builders in the city on Thursday. Krishna District Collector MD Imtiaz was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

RERA member Ch Sambasiva Rao, while speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of the authority in protecting the interest of allottees and buyers of properties in real estate projects registered under the RERA Act. He asked the realtors to communicate with their respective jurisdictional officers about if they want to continue with the old GST rate, with the Input Tax Credit (ITC), or prefer new taxation rates that will come into force from May 10. Vijayawada IICAI chairman Y Naga Malli, secretary K Purnachandra Rao and others also present on the occasion.