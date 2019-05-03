Home Cities Vijayawada

Storm impact: Vijayawada cools down a bit, records 39 degree Celsius temperature

However, conditions were sultry with increase in humidity.

Published: 03rd May 2019

Temperature, climate

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Fani, inching closer to the mainland, heat conditions in Vijayawada have gone down by a bit as the city recorded maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday. 

However, there was still little respite for citizens as weather, with increase in humidity, was sultry. Meanwhile, officials in the district have taken necessary precautions to provide necessary assistance to the people that might get affected due to the storm.

The district collector has appointed special officers to seven cyclone prone areas in the district: Machilipatnam, Nagayalanka, Koduru, Kruthivennu, Avanigadda, Mopidevi and Bantumilli. Arrangements such as power backup, sufficient food availability and deployment of health teams are also in place.

