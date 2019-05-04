DPS students in Vijayawada excel in CBSE Class XII exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The students of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, came out with flying colours in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII board exams 2019, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

In the Science stream, Pyda Hari Sundar scored 486 marks out of 500 (97.2%) and Anushka Jain got 482 (96.4%). Other students who have performed well in the Science stream are Tisya Bagchi (475 marks), Nimisha Rose Shiju (468), Darshan Surana (466), Raja Viswanth Malavika (457), J Dhanush (457), Natasha Rachel Sheelam (452) and Naga Harsha Vardhan (451).

In the Commerce stream, Mundunuri Jahnavai scored 462 marks (92.4%) and Yash Jain got 446. Parimi Narendra Babu, pro-vice-chairman of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, congratulated the students on their stupendous performance.