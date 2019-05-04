EC to crack whip on erring officials over Lakshmi’s NTR show 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that stern action will be taken against erring officials over screening of film Lakshmi’s NTR in some theatres in Kadapa district.

“The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was violated in this case. The Election Commission had issued directions against screening of the film until further orders. However, the film was screened in some theatres in Kadapa district in violation of the orders of the Election Commission and we will take action against those responsible,’’ he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons in his chambers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday, Dwivedi felt that the film might not have been screened if the officials concerned acted strictly. “We have already got a report from Kadapa District Collector on the issue. Notices have been served on the managements of the theatres and FIRs have been registered,’’ he said.

On relaxation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district, the CEO said the relaxation will be to the extent of cyclone relief and rescue works. As there was no mention of the period of time for relaxation in the orders issued by the Election Commission, he said it will continue.

When asked whether the Chief Secretary will have to attend the meetings to be called by the Chief Minister on cyclone, the CEO said “relaxation means relaxation”, without elaborating further.

Repolling in five polling booths

The CEO conducted a video conference with collectors and SPs of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts over arrangements for fair conduct of re-polling in five booths on May 6.

Re-polling will be conducted at polling station no. 94 in Narasaraopet constituency and booth no. 244 in Guntur West constituency in Guntur district, polling station no. 247 in Yerragondapalem constituency of Prakasam district, booth no. 41 in Kovur constituency and booth no. 197 in Sullurpet Assembly constituency of Nellore district. All the five polling booths will also be barricaded.

Steps for counting

On the arrangements for counting of votes on May 23, the CEO said that a State-level training camp will be organised in the Secretariat on May 7 and it will be attended by 8 to 10 officers from each district. These officers will train the remaining officers.