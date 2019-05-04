Home Cities Vijayawada

EC to crack whip on erring officials over Lakshmi’s NTR show 

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that stern action will be taken against erring officials over screening of film Lakshmi’s NTR in some theatres in Kadapa district.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that stern action will be taken against erring officials over screening of film Lakshmi’s NTR in some theatres in Kadapa district.
“The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was violated in this case. The Election Commission had issued directions against screening of the film until further orders. However, the film was screened in some theatres in Kadapa district in violation of the orders of the Election Commission and we will take action against those responsible,’’ he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons in his chambers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday, Dwivedi felt that the film might not have been screened if the officials concerned acted strictly. “We have already got a report from Kadapa District Collector on the issue. Notices have been served on the managements of the theatres and FIRs have been registered,’’ he said.

On relaxation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district, the CEO said the relaxation will be to the extent of cyclone relief and rescue works. As there was no mention of the period of time for relaxation in the orders issued by the Election Commission, he said it will continue.

When asked whether the Chief Secretary will have to attend the meetings to be called by the Chief Minister on cyclone, the CEO said “relaxation means relaxation”, without elaborating further. 
Repolling in five polling booths 

The CEO conducted a video conference with collectors and SPs of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts over  arrangements for fair conduct of re-polling in five booths on May 6. 

Re-polling will be conducted at polling station no. 94 in Narasaraopet constituency and booth no. 244 in Guntur West constituency in Guntur district, polling station no. 247 in Yerragondapalem constituency of Prakasam district, booth no. 41 in Kovur constituency and booth no. 197 in Sullurpet Assembly constituency of Nellore district. All the five polling booths will also be barricaded.

Steps for  counting  
On the arrangements for counting of votes on May 23, the CEO said that a State-level training camp will be organised in the Secretariat on May 7 and it will be attended by 8 to 10 officers from each district. These officers will train the remaining officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp