Fair Price shops hoarding foodgrains near Vijayawada raided

It was found that a few FP shop dealers allegedly purchased PDS foodgrain from the beneficiaries at cheaper rates and sold them at higher rates in the black market.

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department raided 12 Fair Price (FP) shops in Krishna district on Friday and seized foodgrain stocks hoarded illegally in the godowns. During the raids, officials reportedly observed that a few FP shop dealers allegedly purchased PDS foodgrain from the beneficiaries at cheaper rates and sold them at higher rates in the black market.

Upon receiving complaints against the dealers and being tipped-off by sources, three V&E teams from Vijayawada conducted simultaneous raids on the fair price shops in Krishna Lanka and Ramalingeswararao Nagar in Vijayawada city and Ghantasala mandal of Krishna district.

“Teams from Vijayawada V&E unit raided 12 FP Shops in Vijayawada city and Ghantasala mandal and booked four cases under Section 6A of Vigilance Act. Disciplinary proceedings have been taken against two shops and one shop has been sealed as the dealer did not turn up,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Paul. The DSP further revealed that the dealers sold PDS rice, redgram dal, ragi, jowar, sugar and flour to small hoteliers in other states at higher prices.

Irregularities found in FP shops

VIJAYAWADA

Shop no: 283
Rice: 2,480 kg
Redgram dal: 88 kg
Ragi:  149 kg
Shop no. 286 
Rice: 1005 kg
Sugar: 36 kg
Ragi: 142 kg
Shop no. 288
Rice: 133.5 kg
Ragi: 200 kg

GHANTASALA

Shop no. 33  
Rice: 258 kg
Redgram dal: 5.4 kg
Flour: 4.5 kg
Sugar: 4.5 kg
Jowar: 27 kg

