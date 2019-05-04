Minor fire accident near Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli village on Friday morning when a group of unidentified miscreants set garbage on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, farmers and locals dumped garbage and dried grass in the fields near Sri Vedadri Maharshi Tapovanam Ashram. The miscreants whose identity is yet to be known, reportedly burnt the garbage around 11 am and it spread to dried grass in the neighbouring fields. Noticing fire and smoke, locals informed fire department officials, who reached the spot and doused the flames.

“We are suspecting that the fire accident is purely a handiwork of miscreants and they have no intention to harm anyone. Timely action averted a major mishap,” fire department officials said.

In a similar incident, two people were injured in a gas cylinder blast that occurred in a house at Gummadivari Street in Moghalrajpuram.