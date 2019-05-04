Home Cities Vijayawada

Minor fire accident near Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s house

A group of unidentified miscreants set garbage on fire near Naidu’s residence at Undavalli village on Friday morning.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli village on Friday morning when a group of unidentified miscreants set garbage on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, farmers and locals dumped garbage and dried grass in the fields near Sri Vedadri Maharshi Tapovanam Ashram. The miscreants whose identity is yet to be known, reportedly burnt the garbage around 11 am and it spread to dried grass in the neighbouring fields. Noticing fire and smoke, locals informed fire department officials, who reached the spot and doused the flames. 

“We are suspecting that the fire accident is purely a handiwork of miscreants and they have no intention to harm anyone. Timely action averted a major mishap,” fire department officials said.
In a similar incident, two people were injured in a gas cylinder blast that occurred in a house at Gummadivari Street in Moghalrajpuram.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu house fire Undavalli fire Vijayawada fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp