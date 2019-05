By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 506 students of SRK Foundation Group of Institutions landed jobs in several national and multinational companies such as Infosys, TCS, HCL, Cognizant, Syntel, Wipro, Jaro during the placement drive of academic year 2018-2019. The packages of the students range between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh per annum, said college chairman BS Apparao.

Apparao said that students should develop their knowledge at par with the industry requirements to get placements.