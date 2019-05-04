Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer affects production and sale of organic vegetables near Vijayawada

Decrease in Zero Based Natural Farming due to intense heat conditions have been the cause for the decrease in sales.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of organic vegetables

Representational image of organic vegetables

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The intense heat conditions prevailing across the State has led to a dip in production and availability of organic vegetables in Krishna district. While 30 quintals of organic vegetables had reached the markets every day before summer, only around 2-3 quintals of organic vegetables are reaching the markets now.

Officials attribute this dip to the decrease in Zero Based Natural Farming (ZBNF) due to intense heat conditions. Speaking to TNIE, Horticulture department assistant director Dayakar Babu said,“Usually farmers don’t opt for organic cultivation in summers as the weather conditions don’t support it. Most of the ZBNF farmers depend on rain or natural water sources for irrigation to reduce input costs. However, there is lack of water in summer and also the crops are prone to insect attacks for which they cannot use pesticides.”

Organic vegetables are in over 57,000 acres across the district and officials aimed at increasing the organic cover to over one lakh acres by the end of 2019. However, intense heat has led to either complete halt of organic cultivation or give poor returns in both quality and quantity of crops. The dip in organic vegetable production has left a footprint on the 22 Rythu Bazaars in the district. Even the stalls set up in November 2018 to sell organic vegetables are selling inorganic produce due to unavailability of organic produce. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district organic vegetables Andhra Pradesh Zero Based Natural Farming Andhra Pradesh organic farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp