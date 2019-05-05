17.4% dip in accident rates in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district witnessed up to 17.40 per cent reduction in road accidents this year between January 1 and March 31 when compared to the corresponding period last year, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Meera Prasad claimed. Meera Prasad said that the district had registered 573 accidents (until March 31) in which 617 persons were injured and 159 had died.

The department conducted drives with support of police officials to reduce the number of accidents, especially on Vijayawada-Machilipatnam road and on National Highways NH 16 between Vijayawada and Chennai and NH 65 Vijayawada and Hyderabad passing through the city.

“A total of 694 road accident cases were registered in the district between January and March, 2018. Some 180 people lost their lives and and 793 people were injured. Vigil has been upped across the district and awareness programmes are being conducted among the public to ensure safe driving,” he added. Besides, 15 road safety special teams have been appointed.