50-year-old man kills wife, commits suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old man on Saturday stabbed his wife to death and later committed suicide by hanging himself suspecting her fidelity.

The incident happened at Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) Colony in Jakkampudi under Two-Town police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Avanigadda Narasimha Rao (50) and Krishna Kumari (48).

According to Circle Inspector Md Umar, the gruesome incident came to light on Saturday afternoon when the neighbours noticed the body of Narasimha Rao hanging from the ceiling.

Upon opening the door, they found Kumari’s body in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

As per the information gathered by the police, relatives and others, Narasimha Rao suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair.

“The relatives told us that the couple used to quarrel over the issue. Narasimha Rao killed his wife by stabbing her and later hanged himself to death. We are investigating the case from all angles by collecting details from the family members,” said the police.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is on.