APPSC Group 2 screening test today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Group 2 screening test will be conducted across the State on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the Group 2 notification for filling 446 vacant posts in 2018. As many as 2,95,036 candidates are expected to appear for the screening test, which will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and the questions will in objective mode. It has negative marking system with 1/3rd mark deducting for each wrong answer.